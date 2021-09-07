Brazil-Argentina match suspended

A World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended amid farcical scenes on Sunday
Sao Paulo: A World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended amid farcical scenes on Sunday after Brazilian health authorities accused four Premier League players of violating the country’s COVID-19 quarantine rules. Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Buendia reportedly breached rules stating that travellers who have been in the UK the previous 14 days are forbidden from entering the country, unless they are Brazilian citizens or have permanent residency.
Conversations