Indrajith smashes double ton

Chennai:

On the second and final day of the fixture at the IIT-M Chemplast Ground here, Indrajith was at his menacing best and helped Jolly Rovers seamlessly get past UFCC’s first innings total of 193. The 27-year-old’s knock was studded with 10 maximums and 16 fours. It was Indrajith’s fourth double ton in the TNCA First Division circuit.





W Antony Dhas (5 for 73 – Nelson SC), Shoaib Mohd. Khan (106 not out – Nelson SC) and G Kishoor (5 for 67 – Swaraj CC) also impressed for their respective sides.





Brief scores: Grand Slam CC 321/9 in 90 overs (S Radhakrishnan 46, Bhargav Merai 119,





Adithya Ganesh 51, Abhishek Tanwar 66, W Antony Dhas 5/73) drew with Nelson SC 176/4 in 44.1 overs (Shoaib Mohd. Khan 106*, Sumant Jain 41). Points: Nelson 1(6); Grand Slam 1(2)





India Pistons CC 220/2 in 61.5 overs (Himanshu Rana 138*, S Guru Raghavendran 47*) drew with Globe Trotters SC – No play on Day Two due to wet outfield. Points: India Pistons 1(2);





Globe Trotters 1(2) IOB Staff Club 148 drew with Vijay CC 224/4 decl. in 69.1 overs (S Lokeshwar 58, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 81, VS Karthick Manikandan 3/52). Points: Vijay 5(10);





IOB 1(2) MRC ‘A’ CC 260 in 84.4 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 81, R Sanjay Yadav 46, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/90, G Kishoor 5/67) drew with Swaraj CC 254 in 79.2 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 96, Rishi Dhawan 3/76, KV Sasikanth 3/43).Points: MRC ‘A’ 5(6); Swaraj 1(2)





UFCC (T Nagar) CC 193 drew with Jolly Rovers CC 362/6 decl. in 66 overs (Baba Indrajith 218, R Sonu Yadav 50). Points: Jolly Rovers 5(10); UFCC 1(6)





Young Stars CC 285 in 90 overs (Wilkins Victor 101, Vignesh S Iyer 72, R Ganesh 3/61, Vikas Mishra 3/88, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/54) drew with MCC 170 in 61.1 overs (Ashwin Venkataraman 42, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 56, S Mohan Prasath 4/61). Points:Young Stars 5(6); MCC 1(6)



