US Open: Leylah continues fine run

Leylah Fernandez brushed aside yet another former champion as the fearless Canadian teenager stormed into the quarter-finals of the US Open with a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 win over 16th seed Angelique Kerber on Sunday.

Leylah Fernandez ¦ Source : Olympic.ca New York : Women's singles: Round-of-16: Elise Mertens lost to Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 1-6; Barbora Krejcikova beat Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 7-6(4)Men's singles:Round-of-16: Frances Tiafoe lost to Felix Auger Aliassime 6-4, 2-6, 6-7(6), 4-6; Peter Gojowczyk lost to Carlos Alcaraz Garfia 7-5, 1-6, 7-5, 2-6, 0-6; Dan Evans lost to Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 4-6, 3-6


