Anand optimistic about India’s chances

Chennai :

India, joint-winner alongside Russia last year, has set its sights on defending the title and has been placed in the Top Division Pool B. Led by five-time world champion Anand, the 12-member strong Indian outfit will begin its campaign on Wednesday.





“We have an excellent team, with strong players on every board. We will do our best. We will take one step at a time and not let expectations get ahead of us. But of course, we are eager to do well,” Anand said at a press conference on Monday.





India has been pitted alongside France, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Shenzhen China among others in Pool B. The top-two teams from each of the four pools will make the cut for the play-off stage. “There are other good teams at the Olympiad. I know that everyone is keen to do well. I am optimistic. Importantly, we will have to be on guard,” added Anand.





While nine members of the India squad will compete from a city hotel, P Harikrishna, Koneru Humpy and D Harika will participate from their bases. The All India Chess Federation decided to bring its players to one venue in order to avoid internet issues, which occurred last year. The India team is sponsored by Microsense.





SQUAD: Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, B Adhiban, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni, R Vaishali, Nihal Sarin, R Praggnanandhaa and Savitha Shri



