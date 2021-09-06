Shelshocked

New York :

World number one Ashleigh Barty fell in the US Open third round after Shelby Rogers produced a superb comeback in front of a raucous New York crowd.





Wimbledon champion Barty held a 5-2 lead in the final set and twice served for the match but home favourite Rogers battled her way back into contention.





The world number 43 then came through the resulting tie-break to stun the top seed 6-2 1-6 7-6 (7-5).





She will face British teenager Emma Raducanu next. Barty was devoid of rhythm in the first set but seemed to have found, if not her best form, enough to take her into the fourth round.





However, Rogers, helped by the crowd, pulled off a remarkable show of shot-making to beat Barty for the first time in six attempts.





It is just Barty’s eighth loss of what has been a sterling season.





Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic had to come from behind to beat Kei Nishikori and keep his bid for a calendar Grand Slam alive as he advanced to the fourth round.





The world number one overcame a loose first set to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 6-2 and beat the Japanese for the 17th time in a row.





The Serb, 34, is aiming for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title.





He will face American Jenson Brooksby next, after the wildcard beat Russian 21st seed Aslan Karatsev in five sets. Brooksby, the world number 99, came from behind to win 6-2 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-3 and become the youngest man from the USA to reach the US Open fourth round since Andy Roddick in 2002.





Top seed Djokovic has received a mixed reception from the New York crowd but appeared to have won them over by the final point