Shastri tests +ve, isolated with 3 other support staff

New Delhi :

The 59-year-old Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) and will stay in isolation till his and others’ RT-PCR test reports come clear.





The support staff members who have been isolated are bowling coach Bharath Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel.





The playing members have, however, tested negative in two lateral flow tests conducted on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated.





It is understood that Shastri may have got the symptoms after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed. Arun, Patl and Sridhar attended that function in person.