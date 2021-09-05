Windies pacer Cottrell trolls Jaffer in Hindi

New Delhi :

West Indies pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell may not have been retained by his 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings for the 2021 season but he sure seems to be missing his former team.





Cottrell trolled former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is the batting coach of the Punjab franchise.





The left-arm pace bowler, who hit a last-ball six to help St Kitts & Nevis Patriots defeat Barbados Royals in a Caribbean Premier League match on September 2, was being trolled by an Australian cricket agent.





Cottrell responded by tweeting, "Is my agent sledding me? Show me you're an Aussie without telling me you're an Aussie?! Arre yaar, Gabba bhool gayi kya? (Have you forgotten Gabba)."





Is my agent sledging me? Show me you an Aussie without telling me you an Aussie?!

Arre yaar, Gabba bhool gayi kya? #WeBothWorkingHard#jokes#MyAgentWin#contact#windieshttps://t.co/ZUZJzktxZc — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) September 4, 2021





Australia had lost the fourth and final Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane to India in January 2021 after failing to defend 328.





An Indian fan asked Jaffer if he has taught Cottrell how to troll. Jaffer has been using pictures and one-liners in trolling teams like England and Australia.





Cottrell responded by saying, "Hum bowling pe itni koshish karte hai jitna Jaffar apne tweets pe karta hai. (I work on my bowling -- his primary skill -- as much as Jaffer works on his tweets)."