Rajagiri helps Mugappair cruise into summit clash

Chennai :

Fielding first, Mugappair bowled Standard out for a paltry 90 in 25.1 overs, courtesy of Rajagiri’s brilliant spell. Chasing 91 runs for a spot in the final, Mugappair got the work done in 29 overs for the loss of six wickets. In another semi-final fixture, MAS CC (117 all-out in 39.5 overs) lost to Fine Star CA (118 for 4 in 36.5 overs) by six wickets.





Brief scores: Semi-finals: Standard CC 90 in 25.1 overs (R Ram Arvindh 36, R Rajagiri 5/32) lost to Mugappair CC 93/6 in 29 overs; MAS CC 117 in 39.5 overs (D Sharan 34, S Vasanth Saravanan 31, K Kamal Raja 3/26, R Jesuraj 3/38, DT Chandrasekar 3/32) lost to Fine Star CA 118/4 in 36.5 overs (S Senthil Kumar 37, V Simon Stanley 26, V Yuvaraj 3/52)