Dharmaraj Ravanan hopes to have a fruitful spell at Bengaluru United

Chennai :

The versatile Ravanan, who represented Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League in the last few seasons, will don the Bengaluru United colors in the prestigious Durand Cup as well as the I-League Qualifiers. While the 16-club Durand Cup will run between September 5 and October 3 in Kolkata, the 10-team I-League Qualifiers is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from October 4 to 23.





“For me, it was an easy decision to join FCBU. If you look at my last four years, I played in the I-League that runs for only four months each season. I just sat at home for the rest of the year. When the offer came in, I decided to join Bengaluru United,” Ravanan said at a virtual press conference organized by FCBU, which currently plies its trade in the Third Division of Indian football.





“As a footballer, you want to play a lot of matches. I am 34 years old now and have only a few more years left in my career. So, I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. I am enjoying and learning every day. I feel pretty comfortable at Bengaluru United,” added Ravanan.





Asked about his goals for the upcoming assignments with FCBU, Ravanan replied: “I have known head coach Richard Hood for a while. He explained to me what he wants to achieve with the team. I have a three-month contract with the club. Our objective is to qualify for the I-League. If we qualify, I will continue with FCBU.”