Chennaiyin completes overseas quota with Vladimir’s signing

Chennai :

Chennaiyin FC on Saturday completed its foreign quota for the Indian Super League 2021-22 with the acquisition of Hungarian midfielder Vladimir Koman.





As per the competition rules, each club is allowed to sign a maximum of six overseas players. In a career that has spanned over 15 years thus far, Ukraine-born Vladimir has made 300-plus club appearances, wherein he has registered 22 goals and 23 assists.





“I am happy to join Chennaiyin because it is a completely new atmosphere and experience for me. I would like to deliver my best and help the team achieve success. I hope to make the fans proud and happy,” Vladimir, who has inked a one-season deal, said in a media release issued by the two-time ISL champion.





The 32-year-old is a former Hungary international, having donned his national colors in 36 matches. He also has seven international goals under his belt. Sharing his thoughts on Vladimir’s recruitment, Chennaiyin head coach Bozidar Bandovic said: “His career says all about him, as a player and as a character.” Vladimir, who last turned out for Hatta Club in the UAE, has also had stints in Italy, France, Iran, Russia, and Turkey. Rafael Crivellaro, Mirlan Murzaev, Slavko Damjanovic, Ariel Borysiuk, and Lukasz Gikiewicz are the other members of the club’s overseas contingent.