Sports Minister felicitates Mariyappan

New Delhi :

Mariyappan, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, bagged a silver medal this time around in the T42 category with the best jump of 1.86m.





Another Indian in the fray, Sharad Kumar took home a bronze medal with a best jump of 1.83m. “Mariyappan has made the country proud with his performance in Rio and now in Tokyo. I congratulate him and take this occasion to congratulate all our para-athletes for their fantastic performance,” Thakur said in a statement. Mariyappan, on his part, said: “I had expected to win gold for India but due to the weather conditions on the day of the event, I could not fulfill that dream. I am confident that I will win a gold medal for the country again, in Paris in 2024.”