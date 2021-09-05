Record-breaker Manish bags gold, Adana silver in shooting

Tokyo :

The 19-year-old Manish shot a total of 218.2 to win the yellow metal in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. “I am very happy,” said Haryana-based Manish, who is making his maiden appearance at the Games. The 39-year-old Adana, who had won bronze in the P1 men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event on Tuesday, added a silver medal to his kitty with an effort of 216.7.





With the feat, Adana, who competes with polio-impaired lower limbs, joins the elite list of Indians who have won multiple medals in the same edition of the Games. Overall, Indian shooters have won a haul of five medals, including two gold. Narwal had a sluggish start and was in danger of being eliminated after shots of 7.7 and8.3 but the teenager from Faridabad held his nerve. On the other hand, Adana was off to a flying start, leading the proceedings after 10 shots but slipped in the middle.