Shuttler Pramod creates history, Manoj finishes 3rd

Reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat won a historic gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 class while Manoj Sarkar bagged bronze as Indian badminton players dished out an impressive performance at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Saturday.
Tokyo: World No.1 Pramod humbled second seed Daniel Bethell of Great Britain 21-14, 21-17 in the summit clash which lasted 45 minutes while Manoj defeated Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the third place play-off. With badminton making its debut at the Paralympics in this edition, Pramod became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the sport. “This is very special. It is a dream come true for me. Bethell really pushed me, but I just kept my calm and played to my strengths,” said Pramod after clinching India’s fourth gold medal at the Tokyo Games. The 31-year-old Manoj displayed great resilience during his straight-game win over Fujihara. Bhagat and his partner Palak Kohli will meet Japanese pair of Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal play off on Sunday.
