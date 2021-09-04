Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttlers Pramod, Palak lose mixed doubles semis, to play for bronze

The Indian shuttler duo of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lost by 2-0 in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 semi-final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday. The number one seed Leani Ratri Oktila and Hary Susanto of Indonesia defeated the Indians in straight sets by 21-3 and 21-15 in just 20 minutes.

Image Courtesy: Reuters