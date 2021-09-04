Pope helps England take 1st innings lead

London :

In the final session, the visitor reduced the deficit to 56 runs as openers Rohit Sharma (20 batting off 56 balls, 2 fours) and KL Rahul (22 batting off 41 balls, 4 fours) remained unbeaten at stumps. At close of play, India was 43 without loss in 16 overs. Earlier, England, which at one stage was reeling at 62 for five, got out of trouble to post 290.





Pope helped England have the first innings advantage with a sublime fifty while Woakes added some invaluable runs at the bottom of the order. Jonny Bairstow (37 off 77 balls, 7 fours) and Moeen Ali (35 off 71 balls, 7 fours) also made meaningful contributions. For India, Umesh Yadav finished with figures of three for 76 while fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah took two for 67. Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 36) also got a couple of wickets while Shardul Thakur (1 for 54) and Mohammed Siraj (1 for 42) finished with a wicket apiece.





Intruder ‘Jarvo69’ arrested





YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, who has gained notoriety for breaching security at will during the ongoing England-India series, was on Friday arrested by the South London Police after he entered the Oval arena during the pre-lunch session on the second day of the fourth Test.





Jarvis, who goes by the name ‘Jarvo69’, has been constantly impersonating as an India cricketer and Friday was the third time in three games that he took the advantage of the poor security arrangement by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).





Brief scores: India 191 & 43/0 in 16 overs; England 290 in 84 overs (O Pope 81, C Woakes 50, Umesh 3/76)