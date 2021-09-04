Zverev sails into US Open third round

New York :

More than half of the German’s serves went unreturned in the lop-sided match, after Zverev got a break to kick off the first set. The World No.4 fired down 11 aces, including three in a row to close out the third set at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.





RESULTS:Men’s singles: Second round: Alexander Zverev beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-0, 6-3; Corentin Moutet lost to Matteo Berrettini 6-7(2), 6-4, 4-6, 3-6; Novak Djokovic beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2; Roberto Carballes Baena lost to Denis Shapovalov 6-7(7), 3-6, 0-6; Hurbert Hurkacz lost to Andreas Seppi 6-2, 4-6, 4-6, 6-7(6) Women’s singles: Second round: Karolina Pliskova beat Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(7); Lauren Davis lost to Bianca Andreescu 4-6, 4-6; Petra Kvitova beat Kristyna Pliskova 7-6(4), 6-2