WC Qualifiers: England thrashes Hungary

Budapest :

It was a miserable night for Hungary on and off the field. The country’s football federation is likely to face a FIFA investigation after crowd misbehaviour and reports of racial abuse of two England players.





RESULTS:Europe: Hungary 0 lost to England 4 (R Sterling 55, H Kane 63, H Maguire 69, D Rice 87); Italy 1 (F Chiesa 16) drew with Bulgaria 1 (A Iliev 39); Sweden 2 (A Isak 5, V Claesson 57) beat Spain 1 (C Soler 4); Liechtenstein 0 lost to Germany 2 (T Werner 41, L Sane 77); South America: Venezuela 1 (Y Soteldo 90+4) lost to Argentina 3 (L Martinez 45+2, J Correa 71, A Correa 74); Chile 0 lost to Brazil 1 (E Ribeiro 64)