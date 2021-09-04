Praveen sets Asian record, wins silver in high jump

Tokyo :

The 18-year-old Praveen, appearing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season’s best effort of 2.10m for gold. “I can’t explain how I feel. This is my first Paralympic Games and I am waiting to see what lies ahead,” said Praveen. Meanwhile, Harvinder Singh bagged India’s first-ever archery medal at the Paralympics, holding his nerves to down Kim Min Su of South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off for the men’s individual recurve bronze.