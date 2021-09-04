Sat, Sep 04, 2021

Praveen sets Asian record, wins silver in high jump

Sep 04,2021

India’s Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 event of the Paralympics here on Friday.

Praveen Kumar (File Photo)
Tokyo:
The 18-year-old Praveen, appearing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season’s best effort of 2.10m for gold. “I can’t explain how I feel. This is my first Paralympic Games and I am waiting to see what lies ahead,” said Praveen. Meanwhile, Harvinder Singh bagged India’s first-ever archery medal at the Paralympics, holding his nerves to down Kim Min Su of South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off for the men’s individual recurve bronze.
