Teenager Avani clinches 2nd Paralympic medal in shooting

The 19-year-old had secured an unprecedented gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event earlier at the Tokyo Games here. Avani, competing in her maiden Games, finished second in the qualification round with a score of 1176, which included 51 inner 10s. In the fiercely-contested final, she edged out Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik with a score of 445.9 to complete the podium. “It was a tough final, but I am happy to have won bronze. I could have done better,” Avani said.