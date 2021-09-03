England take 99-run first innings lead after finishing on 290

England got a sizeable 99-run first innings lead after scoring 290 in their first innings in reply to India's first innings total of 191 on the second day of the fourth Test.
London:
Ollie Pope top scored with 81 off 159 balls while Chris Woakes hit a quickfire 50 to bolster the England total.
For India, Umesh Yadav finished with 3 for 76 while Jasprit Bumrah took 2 for 67. Ravindra Jadeja also got a couple of wickets while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj finished with a wicket apiece.
