Hero's welcome for Olympics silver medalist Thangavelu Mariyappan after arrival in Delhi

Chennai :

Thangavelu Mariappan shared his experience about being quarantined before the events and was overwhelmed by the phone call from Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin who wished him for his success at paralympics game.





Earlier Thangavelu Mariappan won silver medal in the paralympics game after leaping the mark of 1.86m. This was his second medal at the Games, having already won a gold in Rio 2016.