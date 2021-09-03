Fri, Sep 03, 2021

Hero's welcome for Olympics silver medalist Thangavelu Mariyappan after arrival in Delhi

Published: Sep 03,202108:30 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Thangavelu Mariyappan reahed Delhi today and he was received by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramainian at the airport.

Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Thangavelu Mariappan received by TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Thangavelu Mariappan received by TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian
Chennai:
Thangavelu Mariappan shared his experience about being quarantined before the events and was overwhelmed by the phone call from Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin who wished him for his success at paralympics game. 

Earlier Thangavelu Mariappan won silver medal in the paralympics game after leaping the mark of 1.86m. This was his second medal at the Games, having already won a gold in Rio 2016.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations