Goa to name athletic stadium after Milkha Singh: CM

Panaji :

"The Bambolim stadium will be named after the flying Sikh, late Milkha Singh. A formal decision will be taken in some days," Sawant said.





Singh, 91, died due to Covid-related complications in June this year.





On August 31, the state government had also named a hockey stadium near Mapusa town in north Goa after legendary Olympian Major Dhyan Chand.