Karthikeyan, Bist slam tons

Chennai :

Karthikeyan, who notched up his maiden ton in the First Division, added 124 runs with Bist in 157 balls for the fourth wicket to help his team edge past Pistons and secure a vital lead.





Brief scores: MCC 431/7 decl. drew with IOB 145 in 61.4 overs (S Vaibhav 60, Siddharth S Ahhuja 5/40, Vikas Mishra 4/60). Points: MCC 5; IOB 1 Young Stars 337/9 in 90 (M Kamalesh 63, Kunal Chandela 53, R Sathyanarayan 64, L Kiran Akash 41, V Gowtham 4/50, M Abhinav 3/69) drew with Grand Slam 220/7 in 70 overs (S Radhakrishnan 92, Bhargav Merai 53, L Kiran Akash 3/46) Young Stars 1; Grand Slam 1 Globe Trotters 294/8 drew with Jolly Rovers 298/6 in 69.3 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 128, B Indrajith 47, S Ajith Ram 3/117) Jolly Rovers 5; Globe Trotters 1 India Pistons 262 in 81.2 overs (Sathiyannaarayan 72, S Guru Raghavendran 79, Swapnil Singh 4/85) drew with Nelson 266/7 in 55.1 overs (R Karthikeyan 104, Robin Bist 100, L Sathiyannaarayan 4/83) Nelson 5; India Pistons 1 MRC ‘A’ 105 & 66/2 in 25 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 40*) drew with Vijay CC 154 in 47.1 overs (A Muhammed Adnan Khan 50*, Rishi Dhawan 5/58, KV Sasikanth 3/42) Vijay 5; MRC ‘A’ 1 UFCC (T Nagar) 266 drew with Swaraj 94 in 41.1 overs (M Raja 4/36, V Arun Kumar 3/17) & 85/2 in 30 overs UFCC 5; Swaraj 1