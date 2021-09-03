RONALDO: IN A LEAGUE OF HIS OWN

Lisbon :

Ronaldo grabbed his 110th goal in the 89th minute on Wednesday to move ahead of former Iran striker Ali Daei. Six minutes into stoppage time, Ronaldo made it 111 in 180 games to break Irish hearts after defender John Egan gave his nation the lead in the 45th. “I’m very happy, not only because I beat the record but for the special moments that we had,” Ronaldo said.





“Two goals at the end of the game is so tough, but I have to appreciate what the team did. We believed until the end.” But Ronaldo, who has returned to join Manchester United, is still 76 goals behind the game’s most prolific international scorer. Christine Sinclair, who is 38 years old, scored her 187th goal for Canada last month at the Tokyo Olympics. Ronaldo’s night had been frustrating up until the late heroics.





His 15th-minute spot kick was well saved by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who was just two years old when Ronaldo scored his first for Portugal as a skinny winger at the 2004 European Championship. Ronaldo’s only title with Portugal came at Euro 2016. Although he was the top scorer at this year’s European Championship with five goals in four games, his team’s title defence ended in the round of 16.





This is the latest landmark to push the argument for the Portuguese to be considered an all-time great.





He is already the top scorer in club football’s top tournament, the European Cup/Champions League, a trophy he has won five times. The former Real Madrid forward is also the top scorer in European Championship history (14) and in Euros and World Cups combined (21).