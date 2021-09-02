Pack a Punch

Chennai :

All they wanted was a return of raider K Prapanjan – their poster boy – to the land he belongs. The Thalaivas management didn’t disappoint its legion of ardent fans, spending Rs 71 lakh to secure the 28-year-old’s services for the upcoming PKL edition. Despite jumping into the fray late, Thalaivas staved off strong interest from Bengaluru Bulls for the purchase of Prapanjan.





As the deal materialised, everyone involved – team, player and supporters – had a warm smile on their faces. And when DT Next caught up with Prapanjan on Tuesday, he couldn’t hide his happiness. “I am delighted to come back to Thalaivas,” Prapanjan, hailing from Salem but currently based in Bengaluru, said.





“I have been a part of Pro Kabaddi since Season 2, but an important phase of my career began only in the fifth edition. Thalaivas, which was then coached by Kasinathan Baskaran sir, gave me a platform to showcase my talent. Only because of that opportunity, am I at this level now,” explained Prapanjan, who previously turned out for the southern franchise in its debut campaign in PKL 2017.





After buying Prapanjan, Thalaivas invested heavily – Rs 92 lakh – on youngster Manjeet to add more firepower to the raiding department. Since the onus is on the duo to deliver the majority of points, Prapanjan hopes to strike a strong bond with Manjeet on the mat.





“Manjeet is a right raider while I am a left raider. I had shared a good partnership with Sachin Tanwar, who is also a right raider, during my time at Gujarat Giants (earlier known as Gujarat Fortunegiants) in Pro Kabaddi Season 6. So, I am keen to recreate the same with Manjeet. When you have variety in the raiding contingent, it is easy to strategise,” said Prapanjan, a PKL 2019 gold medallist with Bengal Warriors.





Two years after playing a pivotal role in Bengal’s title triumph, Prapanjan is eager to bring success to Thalaivas. “The fans have been supportive despite the lows – last-place finishes – in the previous seasons. So, it is the duty of the players to fulfil their expectations. We will do everything to go all the way,” signed off Prapanjan.