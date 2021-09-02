No call on Ashwin’s inclusion yet: Arun

London :

India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that English batsmen are “wary of Ravichandran Ashwin’s abilities” on tracks with “assistance”, but added that a call on the off-spinner’s inclusion would be taken only on Thursday morning.





Ashwin was benched for the first three Tests, with Ravindra Jadeja being played as an all-rounder.





“Ashwin is one of the best bowlers we have and it is unfortunate that he has not played so far. But if there is an opportunity and if we feel that he is going to fit into the scheme of things, both will play,” Arun said.





Meanwhile, pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has been a standby player, was on Wednesday added to the main squad.