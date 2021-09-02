Mukilesh, Ashwin hit hundreds

Chennai :

U Mukilesh (158 off 139 balls, 9 fours, 10 sixes) and Ashwin Venkataraman (118 off 192 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) hit centuries as Madras CC posted a mammoth 431 for seven against IOB Staff Club on the opening day of its TNCA First Division 2021-22 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.





The duo put on 161 runs off 194 deliveries for the fourth wicket on Wednesday. At the IIT-M Chemplast Ground, Jolly Rovers CC right-arm medium pacer P Saravana Kumar (6 for 63) earned a six-wicket haul as his team restricted Globe Trotters SC to 294 for eight in its first innings. Left-arm spinner M Silambarasan (6 for 87) also bagged six wickets to help Swaraj CC bowl UFCC (T Nagar) out for 266 in its first essay.





Brief scores: At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Madras CC 431/7 in 89.4 overs (S Sureshkumar 81, Ashwin Venkataraman 118, U Mukilesh 158) vs IOB Staff Club At SSN College Ground: Young Stars CC 333/7 in 89 overs (M Kamalesh 63, Kunal Chandela 53, R Sathyanarayan 64, V Gowtham 3/46, M Abhinav 3/69) vs Grand Slam CC At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Globe Trotters SC 294/8 in 90 overs (Maan K Bafna 42, Akshay V Srinivasan 86, S Ganesh 77, P Saravana Kumar 6/63) vs Jolly Rovers CC At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: India Pistons CC 247/6 in 73 overs (L Sathiyannaarayan 72, S Guru Raghavendran 79, Swapnil Singh 3/78) vs Nelson SC At Guru Nanak College Ground: MRC ‘A’ CC 105 in 31.2 overs (L Vignesh 4/33) vs Vijay CC 130/8 in 43 overs (Rishi Dhawan 4/53)





At TI – Murugappa Cricket Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 266 in 75.1 overs (P Sugendhiran 69, J Sureshkumar 70, V Maaruthi Raghav 50, M Silambarasan 6/87, RS Mokit Hariharan 3/5) vs Swaraj CC 12/0 in 12 overs