US Open: Djokovic beats teenager Rune in four sets

New York :

Novak Djokovic on Tuesday took a first unsteady step toward completing the calendar-year Grand Slam as the Serb labored into the second round of the US Open with a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1 win over dashing Danish teenager Holger Rune.





On paper, the contest was a total mismatch - an 18-year-old qualifier making his Grand Slam debut against a player chasing a 21st major title. While the outcome was exactly what was expected, the effort needed by Djokovic to see off the fearless Rune, who battled to the end despite suffering cramps, was not.





RESULTS:





Men’s singles:First round: Novak Djokovic beat Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1; Alexander Zverev beat Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2; Jeremy Chardy lost to Matteo Berrettini 6-7(5), 6-7(7), 3-6; Federico Delbonis lost to Denis Shapovalov 2-6, 2-6, 3-6





Women’s singles: First round: Ashleigh Barty beat Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6(7); Karolina Pliskova beat Caty McNally 6-3, 6-4; Viktorija Golubic lost to Bianca Andreescu 5-7, 6-4, 5-7; Jamie Loeb lost to Iga Swiatek 3-6, 4-6