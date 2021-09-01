EUROPEAN FOOTBALL TRANSFER ROUNDUP: Griezmann rejoins Atletico, PSG sign Portuguese left-back

Chennai :

With Barcelona struggling to cope with their financial struggles amidst the departure of Lionel Messi, this deal allows Barcelona to manage their crumbling finances as Griezmann was among the highest earners at the club.





Griezmann reunited with Diego Simeone and this signing further enhances Atletico Madrid’s chances of retaining the La Liga title.





The Frenchman joins on a year-long loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the loan.





Atletico Madrid’s attacking options look stunning as the likes of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Angel Correa, Matheus Cunha, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco, and Thomas Lemar complete one of the world’s best attacks.





Barcelona signed Dutch striker Luuk de Jong on loan until the end of the season to replace the outgoing Antoine Griezmann. The Catalonian club’s attacking options look underwhelming after the departures of Messi and Griezmann. Earlier, Barcelona’s young midfielder Ilaix Moriba joined the German side, RB Leipzig, on a long-term deal.





Ilaix Moriba is RB Leipzig’s replacement for Marcel Sabitzer, who departed for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.





The Munich side’s new manager and both of their new signings have come from RB Leipzig. Julian Nagelsmann is their new manager while Dayot Upamecano and Sabitzer are their two signings.





Elsewhere in France, PSG reinforced their options at left-back after signing highly-rated Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon. Attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia joined Sporting Lisbon from PSG as a part of the deal.





Juventus welcomed back Moise Kean to Turin, two years after he departed for Everton. They also announced the signing of the brilliant Dutch youngster Mohammed Ihattaren, who was sent to Sampdoria on loan for the season.





Radamel Falcao joined Spanish club Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer after leaving Galatasaray by mutual content.