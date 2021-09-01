Congratulations on a wonderful career Dale Steyn: Tendulkar

New Delhi :

"Congratulations on a wonderful career @DaleSteyn62! It was always great playing against you. Hope you enjoy your 2nd innings as much as you enjoyed your 1st," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.





The right-arm pace bowler, known as the greatest and best fast bowler in the past 20 years alongside James Anderson, played 93 Tests for the Proteas and picked up 439 wickets with 26 five-wicket hauls.





Steyn, who had skipped IPL 2021 to take some time off the game, also played 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is taking 196 and 64 wickets in the two formats respectively.





"Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful," said Steyn in a note on his Twitter handle. "It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank," he added in his note.