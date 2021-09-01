English Football Transfer Roundup: Chelsea sign Saul, Arsenal snap up Japanese international

Chennai :

On a frantic transfer deadline day, Chelsea signed Spanish international Saul Niguez from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid on a year-long loan deal, which also gives Chelsea the option to buy him at the end of the loan.





Saul gives Chelsea more options in midfield as they are looking to challenge for 5 trophies in the 21/22 season.





“I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can’t wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!”, said the Spaniard, in the official statement.





However, Chelsea’s pursuit of French centreback Jules Kounde ended in disappointment as the London club could not agree on a fee with Sevilla. Sevilla insisted on Chelsea meeting the player’s release clause, set at 68.5 million euros, a fee which Chelsea hesitated to pay.





Meanwhile, Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal announced the signing of Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna on a long-term contract.





Tomiyasu is primarily a right-back but he can play across all defensive positions. He is known for his defensive prowess and passing ability. He will slot straight into the starting lineup of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.





Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level. He is a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability, and composure on the ball. He will be an important member of our squad."





Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares have started at right-back in the north London club's three league games this season, all of which have ended in defeat. Arsenal is currently rooted to the bottom of the PL table, having conceded 9 goals and are yet to score their first goal in PL.





Earlier, long-time servant Hector Bellerin left Arsenal to join Spanish club Real Betis on loan. Bellerin, a key part of the Arsenal team since his emergence in 2014, will now join the Spanish side after injuries have hampered his progress. Arsenal also let youngster Reiss Nelson leave to Feyenoord on a season-long loan. Alex Runarsson and Willian also departed the club.





Crystal Palace made a statement signing, announcing the arrival of highly-rated Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard. Rafa Benitez got reunited with Salomon Rondon once again as Everton signed him to deputize for Dominic Calvert Lewin and Richarlison.





Elsewhere, West Ham signed Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral to boost their midfield options while Burnley signed Connor Roberts. Brighton announced the signings of Marc Cucurella and Abdallah Sima and Leicester welcomed Ademola Lookman on loan from RB Leipzig.





Serge Aurier left Tottenham after his contract was mutually terminated. Tottenham had announced the signing of Emerson Royale earlier in the day.





The Premier League will resume on the 11th of September once the current international fixtures end.