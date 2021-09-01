Rain brings early end to West Indies-SA women's opening T20I

Antigua :

The hosts were replying to South Africa's 135/3 off their 20 overs.





The innings was boosted by some late big hitting from Laura Wolvaardt. She hit two massive sixes in the final over -- straight down the ground and over midwicket against the strong wind -- to end on 35 not out off 21 balls. She added an unbroken 48 for the fourth wicket with Tasmin Brits (14 not out).





Earlier, Marizanne Kapp top scored with 36 off 43 balls before she was well caught in the deep by Britney Cooper off Anisa Mohammed.





Opener Lizelle Lee made a run-a-ball 30 but was run out thanks to a great throw from Cooper at deep square leg, after a superb piece of fielding by Shamilia Connell on the boundary rope.





The match marked the T20I debut for West Indies left-arm spinner Qiana Joseph. The 20-year-old sent down her four overs for just 22 runs and kept the South Africans in check during the middle overs.





The two teams will return to the same venue on September 2 for the second match.





Brief scores: South Africa Women 135/3 in 20 overs (L Lee 30, M Kapp 36, L Wolvaardt 35 not out) vs West Indies Women 21/1 in 2.5 overs.