Camavinga joins Real, Emerson moves to Tottenham after one month at Barca

Madrid :

The 18-year-old, who has already made three appearances for the French national team, signed a six-year contract and becomes the club's second signing of the summer after the arrival of defender David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.





Camavinga's arrival will give more depth to Madrid's midfield following the departure of Martin Odegaard to Arsenal and Toni Kroos being sidelined indefinitely with a groin problem.





Other deadline day deals saw Barcelona agree to sell right-back Emerson Royal to Tottenham Hotspur less than one month after he was presented at the Camp Nou, Xinhua reports.





Emerson leaves Barcelona after just 29 days at the club and after appearing in all three of their league games this season, playing 24 minutes against Real Sociedad, 13 against Athletic Bilbao and 63 against Getafe at the weekend, when he was in Ronald Koeman's starting 11.





At his presentation, Barca president Joan Laporta had said, "Emerson has a release clause of 300 million euros and we hope that he is with Barca for many years."





18-year-old midfielder Ilaix Moriba also leaves Barcelona and has joined RB Leipzig for 22 million euros after failing to agree a new contract.





Brighton and Hove Albion also signed former Barca youth team player Marc Cucurella from Getafe for 18 million euros, while former Alaves striker Lucas Perez has joined Elche, and Unai Lopez moves to Rayo Vallecano on loan from Athletic Bilbao.