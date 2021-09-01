Man United confirm Ronaldo signing a two-year contract

London :

The 36-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the option of that being extended for a further year, the Manchester United website said on Tuesday evening, four days after informing they had agreed a fee with Juventus to bring the striker back to the club where he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances between 2003 and 2009.





"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday."





"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead," said Ronaldo on the Manchester United website.





Meanwhile, Xinhua reported that coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted at seeing Ronaldo return to Old Trafford.





"You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person."





"I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo's return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started," commented the coach.





Meanwhile, Welsh international winger Daniel James is on the verge of a move from Manchester United to Leeds United for around 20 million pounds.