Mariyappan, Sharad win silver, bronze

Tokyo :

Mariyappan cleared 1.86m while American gold winner Sam Grewe succeeded in soaring above 1.88m in his third attempt. Kumar took the bronze with an effort of 1.83.





The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The Indians stayed inside the top three for a majority of the competition and Mariyappan was in contention for a gold as well. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a cash award of Rs 2 crore for his feat.