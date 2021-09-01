Mariyappan clears 1.86m for silver

Tokyo :

The Indian juggernaut at the Paralympics showed no signs of slowing down as three more medals ensured that the country hit the double-digit mark for the first time ever, with Mariyappan Thangavelu’s high jump silver being the high point on Tuesday here.





India’s medal count stood at 10, including two gold, five silver, and three bronze at the end of Day 7, continuing to better what is already its best-ever Paralympic performance. Shooter Singhraj Adana (10m Air Pistol SH1) produced a bronze-winning effort before Mariyappan, who won gold five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, and Sharad Kumar finished with silver and bronze respectively in the T42 men’s high jump competition.





Mariyappan cleared 1.86m while American gold winner Sam Grewe succeeded in soaring above 1.88m on his third attempt. Sharad took the bronze medal with an effort of 1.83.





“I could have won gold and created the world record. I came here with that aim. But, the rain played spoilsport. It was a drizzle initially but after the 1.80m marks, it became heavy. The sock on my other leg (the impaired right leg) got wet and it was difficult to jump,” Salem-based Mariyappan, whose right leg was impaired after being crushed under a bus when he was just five, said after the event.





Sharad, whose leg was paralyzed after he was administered a spurious polio vaccine as a toddler, revealed that he considered pulling out of the competition due to a knee problem.





“I had an injury on my leg, with the meniscus getting dislocated (a type of knee injury) on Monday. I thought of pulling out but spoke to my family members back home. They asked me to just go ahead,” said Sharad.





Adana, who is afflicted with polio and was making his Games debut, shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as sixth-best. This is India’s second medal in shooting.