Thalaivas makes seven new additions

Chennai :

Tamil Thalaivas acquired the services of raider MS Athul for Rs 30 lakh on the final day of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 auction in Mumbai.









Kerala-based Athul, a Category B raider in the auction list, had previously represented Thalaivas in the sixth edition of the League.





The Tamil Nadu franchise, which was quiet for the most part of Tuesday, also purchased Ajinkya Pawar (Category C raider) and Sourabh Patil (Category C all-rounder) for Rs 19.5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.





Besides the trio, Thalaivas bought four players – Santhapanaselvam (Category C all-rounder), Sagar Krishna (Category C all-rounder), Sahil (Category C defender), and Bhavani Rajput (Category C raider) – for Rs 10 lakh each. After the seven new additions, the southern team has a squad size of 15 and is quite inexperienced when compared to the others.