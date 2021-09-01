Medvedev sails into US Open second round

New York :

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev stayed solid from the baseline against Frenchman Richard Gasquet to advance to the second round of the US Open with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory here on Monday.





It was the 200th career win for the 25-year-old and Medvedev showed why he is one of the top contenders for the title with a clinical display at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.





Results: Men’s singles: First round: Richard Gasquet lost to Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 3-6, 1-6; Andrey Rublev beat Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3; Andy Murray lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3, 3-6, 4-6





Women’s singles: First round: Nina Stojanovic lost to Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 7-6(4), 0-6; Marie Bouzkova lost to Naomi Osaka 4-6, 1-6; Elina Svitolina beat Rebecca Marino 6-2, 6-3