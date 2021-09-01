SA legend Steyn retires

Johannesburg :

All-time pace bowling great Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced his retirement from cricket with an impeccable record and a legacy to boot.





The 38-year-old South African made the announcement on Twitter, ending a 17-year career that saw him play in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs, and 47 T20Is and pick 439, 196, and 64 wickets respectively.





“Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together,” he wrote on Tuesday.









Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in 2019 with an eye on limited-overs formats, last played an international match in February 2020 – a T20I against Australia – but has had constant run-ins with injuries over the last few years.