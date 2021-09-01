Base price for new IPL teams kept at Rs 2,000 cr

New Delhi :

The Board of Control for Cricket in India could soon get richer by at least Rs 5,000 crore with the addition of two new Indian Premier League franchises in 2022.





The IPL, which is currently an eight-team tournament, will become a 10-team affair from the next edition.





The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids to own an IPL franchise, with “Invitation to Tender” available for purchase till October 5.





“Any company can buy the bid document by paying Rs 10 lakh. The top brass initially thought about keeping the base price for the two new teams at Rs 1,700 crore, but later decided to keep it at Rs 2,000 crore,” a BCCI source told PTI. “There will be 74 IPL games next season.”