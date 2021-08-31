Vinesh feels unwell, pulls out of World C'ships trials match

New Delhi :

The Haryana grappler was earlier handed a temporary ban by the Wrestling Federation of India owing to alleged indiscipline. The Wrestling Federation then withdrew the disciplinary charges against Vinesh, allowing her to compete in the World Championship trials.

Rio 2016 Olympic Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik lost 3-6 to Manisha in the 62kg trials. Sakshi has been struggling with her form since last year. She even failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

In the men's field, Gaurav Baliyan (79kg), Yash (72kg), Shubham (57kg) and Ravinder (61kg) qualified for the World Championships winning the trials in their respective categories.

Ravinder (61kg), Naveen (130kg), Sushil (70kg), Sandeep (86kg) and Satyavart (97kg) also qualified for the World Championships.