Tue, Aug 31, 2021

Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani targets another medal

Published: Aug 31,202109:47 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

India's first woman gold-medallist at the Paralympic Games, Avani Lekhara will hope to pick a second medal when she takes aim along with teammates Sidhartha Babu and Deepak in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event at the Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

File Photo : Avani Lekhara
File Photo : Avani Lekhara
Tokyo:
Para-Badminton makes its Paralympic Games debut on Wednesday. World No 1 Pramod Bhagat, the favourite for the title, will get into the action with a Group stage match against compatriot Manoj Sarkar.
 
Here are things that you need to look forward to:
 
Indians at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday:
 
ATHLETICS
3:55 pm Men'sClub throw F51 Final -- Amit Kumar Saroha & Dharambir
 
BADMINTON
2:30 pm Mixed Doubles SL3 SU5 Group B Match 1 -- Pramod Bhagat/Palak Kohli v Lucas MAZUR Faustine Noel (FRA)
 
5:10 pm Women's Singles SU5 Group A - Match 1 -- Palak Kohli
 
5:50 Men's Singles SL3 Group A Match 1 -- Pramod Bhagat v Manoj Sarkar
 
SHOOTING
6:00 am R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Probe SH1 qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara
 
8:00 am R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final -- Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara (subject to qualification)
 
SWIMMING
1:30 pm Men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 Final - Suyash Jadhav
 

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations