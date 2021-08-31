Football Transfer Roundup: Manchester United announce Ronaldo return

Chennai :

Ronaldo rejoins the Red Devils 12 years after leaving the Manchester club for Real Madrid. The forward signed for Juventus in 2018 from the Spanish giants.





Manchester United is set to pay around 15 million euros, with a further 8 million euros depending on performances and appearances after the transfer fee was agreed with the Turin giants.





Earlier last week, Manchester United announced that their ex-player was set to return pending medicals and formalities.





In this first spell with Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances. During his six-year-long spell between 2003 and 2009, the Portuguese won the UEFA Champions League once and the Premier League title thrice. He also won the first of his five Ballon d Or titles while playing for the club in 2008.





Incidentally, Manchester United’s current manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo in this period.





The signing has sparked wild celebrations among Manchester United faithful as they celebrate the return of their prodigal son.





The addition of Ronaldo to an already star-studded attack makes Manchester United an instant title challenger as they look to win their first Premier League title since 2013.





In an Instagram post, the Portuguese legend wrote, “Everyone who knows me, knows about my never-ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution,” Ronaldo wrote in a post to his 336 million Instagram followers after his move from Juventus.





“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!





“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot, and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!





“I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again!”









In a special appreciation for former manager Alex Ferguson – the man who brought Ronaldo to Old Trafford as a teenager in 2003 and molded him into one of the best players on the planet – the Portuguese star added: “PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

Ferguson, 79, is still said to be a father figure for Ronaldo and reportedly played a key role in convincing the Portuguese icon to make a return to Old Trafford.





Cristiano Ronaldo will link up with his new teammates after returning from international duty. He will be in contention to feature against Newcastle United on September 11.