La Liga Roundup: Barcelona and Real Madrid win, Atletico Madrid drop points

Dani Carvajal scored in his first start in almost 4 months to give the Los Blancos a 1-0 away win against Real Betis at Estadio Benito Villamarin. Karim Benzema’s pinpoint cross was volleyed into the net by Dani Carvajal as the Madrid side held their nerve to secure three points and their first clean sheet of the season. Carlo’s Ancelotti’s side has gained 7 points out of a possible 9 with 2 wins and a draw in their first 3 league games.





Meanwhile, Barcelona labored to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Getafe at the Camp Nou. Barcelona took an early 2nd-minute lead after Sergi Roberto finished off a Jordi Alba cutback.





Getafe’s 18th-minute equalizer came via two ex- Barcelona players as Carles Alena and Sandro Ramirez combined to level the scores. Memphis Depay restored Barcelona’s lead scoring a wonderful goal after being set up by compatriot Frenkie de Jong.





Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona side has 7 points from their 3 league games as they enter a difficult era without Lionel Messi.





In the other big game between Villareal and Atletico Madrid, a horrendous defensive error from Villareal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli allowed Atletico Madrid to equalize in the final seconds of the match as the game ended 2-2.





Atletico Madrid was trailing 2-1 heading into the last minute of the game when Algerian defender Aissa Mandi headed the ball back towards his own goal.





The ball should have been scooped up comfortably by Rulli, but the Argentine had gone walkabouts as the ball rolled into an empty net in what was a tragic end for Unai Emery’s Yellow Submarines.





Elsewhere, Sevilla played out a 1-1 draw against Elche and Valencia won 3-0 against Alaves.