RCB’s Washington ruled out of IPL Phase 2

New Delhi :

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Monday ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2021 Phase 2, scheduled to take place in the UAE, as the finger injury he suffered in England has not healed completely.





It is to be noted that Washington could not clear the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.





The 21-year-old had traveled to England with the India squad but returned to the country after injuring his finger while playing in a County game that served as a practice match for the visitor.





“Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 due to an impending finger injury,” the IPL franchise said.





Bengal’s Akash Deep, previously a net bowler with the franchise, has been named as the replacement for the remainder of the IPL.