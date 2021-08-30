Mon, Aug 30, 2021

Armaan Malik, Papon hail Avani Lekhara for winning gold at Paralympics

Published: Aug 30,202108:16 PM by IANS

Singers Armaan Malik and Papon have congratulated Indian rifle shooter Avani Lekhara for creating history by winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

File Photo : Avani Lekhara
Mumbai:
Avani won a gold medal in the 10 m air rifle event at the games.
 
Armaan tweeted: "Congrats Avani Lekhara on creating history! The first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal!! Putting India on the map and how Hundred points symbol #Gold #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #AvaniLekhara."

 
Papon tweeted: "A champion through and through! Congratulations Avani Lekhara on winning a historic gold and making India shine at Tokyo2020! #Paralympics #Tokyo2020"
 
