Armaan Malik, Papon hail Avani Lekhara for winning gold at Paralympics

Mumbai :

Avani won a gold medal in the 10 m air rifle event at the games.

Armaan tweeted: "Congrats Avani Lekhara on creating history! The first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal!! Putting India on the map and how Hundred points symbol #Gold #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #AvaniLekhara."

Papon tweeted: "A champion through and through! Congratulations Avani Lekhara on winning a historic gold and making India shine at Tokyo2020! #Paralympics #Tokyo2020"