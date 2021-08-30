EPL Roundup: Greenwood winner secures points, Liverpool Chelsea share points

Chennai :

Mason Greenwood’s second-half winner secured three points for Manchester United in a tricky away fixture against Wolves at the Molineux here on Sunday.





Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho made their first starts for the Manchester club against Wolves after joining the Red Devils from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund respectively.





Boosted by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was not in the squad for this game, Manchester United was expected to roll over their opponents from Midlands but that was not the case as it was Wolves were the better side for most parts of the game.





Greenwood scored the game’s only goal with a neat finish from a tight angle as he continues to build on a strong start to the season.





Tottenham enjoy the perfect start to the league





With their arch-rivals Arsenal rooted to the bottom of the league table after a horror start, Tottenham, meanwhile, continued their 100% record as they secured a 3rd straight 1-0 win to go top of the league as the Premier League pauses for an international break.





South Korean star Heung Min Son scored the game’s only goal right before halftime to continue the perfect start under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.





With two tough fixtures against two London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal looming right after the international break, this win gives them a safety cushion in a week where Chelsea and Liverpool dropped points.





In Sunday’s other game between Leeds United and Burnley, Patrick Bamford’s 86th-minute equalizer for Leeds United canceled out Chris Wood’s 61st-minute goal as the game ended 1-1 at Turf Moor.





Burnley, also, announced the signing of left-back Maxwell Cornet from French side Olympique Lyon for a club-record fee before kickoff.





Chelsea Liverpool share a point each





In Saturday’s late-night blockbuster clash between title challengers Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, a dramatic red card to Reece James, resulting in a penalty, allowed Liverpool to come away with a point as the game ended 1-1.





Kai Havertz gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead but Reece James was dismissed in controversial circumstances for handball right before the stroke of halftime. Egyptian superstar Mohammed Salah duly converted the resulting penalty to level the scores.





Despite playing the whole of the second half with a man down, Chelsea denied Liverpool a win as a heroic defensive display ensured the London club matched the Reds at full-time.





This 45-minute defensive display from Chelsea where Liverpool could not create a key chance is also a testament to the brilliant defensive showings by Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in the middle of last season.





Results: Liverpool 1 (Mohammed Salah 45+5)-1 Chelsea (Kai Havertz 22); Aston Villa 1( Emiliano Buendia 13)-1 Brentford( Ivan Toney 7); Newcastle 2(Callum Wilson 55, Allan Saint-Maximin 90+1)-2 Southampton( Mohammed Elyounoussi 74, James Ward Prowse 90+6); Tottenham 1(Heung Min Son 42)-0 Watford; Burnley 1(Chris Wood 61)-1 Leeds United(Patrick Bamford 86); Wolves 0-1 Manchester United(Mason Greenwood 80)