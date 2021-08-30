Nagal pulls out of Davis Cup tie, Myneni replaces him

New Delhi :

Nagal, who had lost in the first round of the US Open Qualifiers, communicated to the national tennis federation AITA on Saturday that doctors have advised him not to play on the hard courts.





Non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal and chairman of the selection committee, Nandan Bal then discussed the replacement and agreed upon the name of Myneni.“Sumit Nagal has written to us that he can’t play this Davis Cup tie due to a hip injury he sustained after the US Open qualifiers. Myneni can play both singles and doubles, so he has been added to the squad,” an AITA release said.