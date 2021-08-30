Four gold medals for India at Asian junior boxing

New Delhi :

Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Bharat Joon (+81kg), Vishu Rathee (girls 48kg), and Tanu (girls 52kg) notched up contrasting victories in their summit clashes to bag the top prize.





While Chamoli defeated Mongolia’s Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in an intense final, Joon got the better of Kazakhstan’s Yerdos Sharipbek 5-0 to finish on top.Chamoli rallied after losing the opening round to prevail 3-2 in the hard-fought contest.





Joon, on the other hand, easily out-maneuvered his rival, who fizzled out after a decent start. In another final, Gaurav Saini (70kg) signed off with a silver medal after losing 0-5 Boltaev Shavkatjon of Uzbekistan.In the girls’ competition, Rathee picked up the gold medal defeating Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyorova Robiyakhon.





After her, Tanu edged past Tomiris Myrzakul of Kazakhstan in a split 3-2 verdict. However, Muskan (46kg) had to be content with a silver medal after being bested by another Uzbek Ganieva Gulsevar in a closely-fought bout.