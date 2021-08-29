Turning out to be an epic National Sports Day: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi :

The 42-year-old BSF man produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia in Tokyo.

"This is turning out to be an epic National Sports Day! #IND has won it's 3rd Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. "#VinodKumar delivered a winning throw! Well done & heartiest congratulations!!! Bronze in discus throw F-52 Final event, New Asian Record at 19.91m," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Vinod injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents.

Taking inspiration from Indian Paralympians at Rio 2016, he decided to take up sports and soon began training.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to congratulate Vinod Kumar on his historic achievement. "India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar's stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier, India's table tennis star Bhavina Patel opened the country's account at the Tokyo Paralympics and secured a silver medal in women's table tennis Class 4. Following her performance, high jumper Nishad Kumar also won a silver in the T47 category.



